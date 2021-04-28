THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $17.65 million and $1.61 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005743 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

