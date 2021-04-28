Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.8% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $485.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.87 and a 200 day moving average of $475.74. The company has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

