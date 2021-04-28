Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.8% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 369.1% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.52. 7,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $192.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

