Thisoption Trading Up 5% This Week (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a total market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thisoption has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00274091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.29 or 0.01029013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.79 or 0.00713044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,248.56 or 1.00038969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thisoption

