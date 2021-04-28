Thomas Gad Sells 7,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,558. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.