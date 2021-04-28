ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Up 9% This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for about $10,394.32 or 0.18986091 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $901.04 million and $30,749.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00276385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.36 or 0.01030851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.89 or 0.00713996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,774.49 or 1.00050113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

