ThredUp Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on May 5th (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp’s (NASDAQ:TDUP) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 5th. ThredUp had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During ThredUp’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDUP. Piper Sandler began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.