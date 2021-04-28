ThreeFold (TFT) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and $24,226.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00273967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.71 or 0.01044105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00707545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,528.86 or 0.99935406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

