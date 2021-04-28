Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THUPY shares. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equities cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

THUPY stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. 212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.