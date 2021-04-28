Thunder Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.53 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $123.33 million and $12.53 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00346061 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001764 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004950 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.