Tidal Finance Price Reaches $0.0173 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $14.98 million and approximately $425,992.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.59 or 0.00842383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00065839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00096842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.59 or 0.07956308 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.