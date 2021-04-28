TigerCash Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $26.35 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $789.37 or 0.01442791 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

