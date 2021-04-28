Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 8.9% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.29. 866,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,838,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

