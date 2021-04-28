Tim Wright Purchases 14,000 Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) insider Tim Wright acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £8,680 ($11,340.48).
Shares of SIS opened at GBX 62.10 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £83.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Science in Sport plc has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 66 ($0.86).
About Science in Sport
