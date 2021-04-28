Tim Wright Purchases 14,000 Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) insider Tim Wright acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £8,680 ($11,340.48).

Shares of SIS opened at GBX 62.10 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £83.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Science in Sport plc has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 66 ($0.86).

Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

