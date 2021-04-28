Titan Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,713.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.95 million and $1,713.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006666 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

