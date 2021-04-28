Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.15

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 3705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $687.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

