Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Short Interest Update

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNMCF shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Titan Mining in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Titan Mining from $0.60 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Titan Mining stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Titan Mining has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

