Tixl Hits Market Cap of $27.50 Million (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $27.50 million and $1.06 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tixl has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00274861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.56 or 0.01028234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.03 or 0.00716532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,062.70 or 1.00641635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

