Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON TLOU opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.45. Tlou Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The stock has a market cap of £18.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06.

Get Tlou Energy alerts:

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tlou Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlou Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.