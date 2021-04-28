TMB Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of TMB Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 22 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TMB Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55.

TMB Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to personal, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The company offers transactional, current accounts, savings, term deposits, multi-currency accounts, cash concentration and liquid accounts, and foreign currency deposits; supply chain solutions; personal and home loans, overdraft and construction loans, unsecured loans, letter of guarantee products, and working capital facilities; advisory services; loans for purchasing operating premises; and credit cards.

