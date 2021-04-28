Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Danske upgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Topdanmark A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TPDKY remained flat at $$4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

