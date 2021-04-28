Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Danske raised Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Topdanmark A/S stock remained flat at $$4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Topdanmark A/S has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

