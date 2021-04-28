Tornado (TCORE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $464,901.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $468,708.82 and $464,901.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $78.12 or 0.00145201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00275635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.12 or 0.01068989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00707711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.84 or 1.00636915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

