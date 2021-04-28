Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,181. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

