Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 377.5% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toshiba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Toshiba in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Toshiba stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

