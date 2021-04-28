Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 377.5% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toshiba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Toshiba in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
Toshiba stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73.
Toshiba Company Profile
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.
