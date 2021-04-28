Total (TOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Total (NYSE:TOT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts expect Total to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Total stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.06. 3,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

