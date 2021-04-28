TotemFi Trading Down 36% Over Last Week (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $95,109.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00274725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.37 or 0.01033097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00711068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.34 or 1.00115698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,850,000 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

