Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,584,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 214,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. Touchpoint Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

