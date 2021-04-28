Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as low as C$1.66. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 205,191 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$351.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.23.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.