Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $99.04 and a one year high of $192.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.