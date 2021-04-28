Traders Buy Large Volume of Health Catalyst Call Options (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,779 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,852% compared to the average daily volume of 128 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $179,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,878.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 222,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 35.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 115,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

