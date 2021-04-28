Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $140.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,447.35. 52,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,763. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,341.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,161.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,902.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,445.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.