Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $29.52 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 144.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,904 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $29,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.51. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.