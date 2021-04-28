Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Hits $1.14 on Top Exchanges

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $22.86 million and $261,358.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

