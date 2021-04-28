Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up 4.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Trane Technologies worth $92,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

TT traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.20. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

