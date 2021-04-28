Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

