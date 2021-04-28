Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.50

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.50 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.14), with a volume of 8713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of £14.28 million and a PE ratio of -10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.58.

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Rodney J. Westhead acquired 20,000 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.