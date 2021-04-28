Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 8.1% Higher

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) traded up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. 199,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,018,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 181,833 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Transocean by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,008,057 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

