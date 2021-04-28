Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.58. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 428 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $691.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

