TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price increased by Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.46. 7,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,651. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

