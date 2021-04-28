TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,014,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TXCCQ opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. TranSwitch has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications.

