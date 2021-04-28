Travala.com (AVA) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Travala.com has a market cap of $259.62 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.21 or 0.00009468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00272123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.35 or 0.01028182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.97 or 0.00729220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.99 or 0.99584406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,869,003 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

