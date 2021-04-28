TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Up 1,223.1% in April

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 1,223.1% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of TANNI opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

