Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,635 ($21.36) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,576 ($20.59).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,483.50 ($19.38) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,598.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,400.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -164.22.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders have purchased a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $416,469 over the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

