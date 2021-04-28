Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPRKY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

