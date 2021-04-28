Treat DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $21,612.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00274477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.58 or 0.01039989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.56 or 0.00708223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.54 or 0.99803405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

