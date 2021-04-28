Trecora Resources (TREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. On average, analysts expect Trecora Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TREC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. 85,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,401. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $193.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

