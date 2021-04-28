Trelleborg AB (publ)’s (TBABF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS TBABF remained flat at $$27.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.91. Trelleborg AB has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $27.50.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile
