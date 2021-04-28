Trelleborg AB (publ)’s (TBABF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TBABF remained flat at $$27.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.91. Trelleborg AB has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

