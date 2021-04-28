Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Cut to Hold at Jonestrading

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was downgraded by research analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TRMT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 396,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,049. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.92. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.98% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Tremont Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

