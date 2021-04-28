Tribe (TRIBE) Market Capitalization Achieves $322.57 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Tribe has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $322.57 million and approximately $27.21 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.81 or 0.00871214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00065533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00096677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08191542 BTC.

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

